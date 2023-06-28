28.06.2023, 18:10
„There will likely be a change in leadership, and we are the last ones to know". Delfi's calls to Wagner recruitment centers unveil mixed feelings within „Putin's private army“
Delfi reached out to a dozen of Wagner Group's recruitment centers scattered across Russia under the guise of a prospective mercenary.
The future of Wagner Group, long thought of as an extension of Vladimir Putin's army, is uncertain in light of leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's short-lived insurrection on June 24. Our journalists got in touch with Wagner associates across Russia to get an idea of the inner workings of the mercenary group at this turbulent time.